Supermicro Showcases New Intelligent Network Edge and Security Appliance Products at RSA 2018

Compact, dense, low-power and low-latency systems based on IntelXeonD-2100 processors and IntelAtomC3000 processors designed for Software Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), SD-WAN and vCPE applications

SAN JOSE, California, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced that it is showcasing new additions to its extensive network edge and security appliance portfolio, featuring systems based on the new system on chip (SOC) IntelXeonD-2100 processor and IntelAtomC3000 processor at the RSA Conference 2018 from April 16-20 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, booth 2335.

Leveraging its deep expertise in server technology, Supermicro is introducing a full line of solutions that support the latest IntelXeonD-2100 processors (codenamed Skylake-D) with up to 1.6x compute performance improvement compared to the previous-generation Intel Xeon D-1500 processor1. The X11SDV series motherboards offer infrastructure optimization by combining the performance and advanced intelligence of the new system-on-a-chip processors into a dense, lower-power compact solution ideal for embedded applications. Supermicro platforms also support integrated IntelQuickAssist Technology (IntelQAT) providing cryptography engines for faster encryption and decryption of messages or information for authorized and intended use.

"As the market demands more intelligent network edge solutions, Supermicro is ready with the industry's best selection of embedded servers and motherboards to service a wide range of vertical markets including security, industrial automation, communication and networking," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With the vast growth of data driven workloads across embedded applications, Supermicro remains committed to developing powerful, scalable yet agile IoT gateway and compact server, storage and networking solutions that deliver the best ecosystems for the Edge with ease of deployment and open scalability."

With high reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features available in an ultra-dense, low-power device, Supermicro's X11SDV platforms deliver balanced compute, storage and networking for the intelligent Edge. These advanced technology building blocks offer the best workload optimized solutions and long life availability with up to 18 processor cores, up to 512GB DDR4 four-channel memory operating at 2666MHz, up to four 10GbE LAN ports with RDMA support, and available with integrated IntelQAT crypto/encrypt/decrypt acceleration engine and internal storage expansion options including mini-PCIe, M.2 and NVMe support.

Supermicro's new SYS-E300-9D is a compact box embedded system that is well-suited for the following applications: network security appliance, SD-WAN, vCPE controller box, and NFV edge computing server. Based on Supermicro's X11SDV-4C-TLN2F mini-ITX motherboard with four-core, 60-watt IntelXeonD-2123ITprocessor this system supports up to 512GB memory, dual 10GbE RJ45 ports, quad USB ports, and one SATA/SAS hard drive, SSD or NVMe SSD.

The new SYS-5019D-FN8TP is a compact (less than 10-inch depth) 1U rackmount embedded system that is ideal for cloud and virtualization, network appliance and embedded applications. Featuring Supermicro's X11SDV-8C-TP8F flex-ATX motherboard supporting the eight-core, 80-watt IntelXeonD-2146NT processor, this power and space efficient system with built-in IntelQAT crypto and compression supports up to 512GB memory, four GbE RJ45 ports, dual 10GbE SFP+ and dual 10GbE RJ45 ports, dual USB 3.0 ports, four 2.5" internal SATA/SAS hard drives or SSDs, and internal storage expansion options including mini-PCIe, M.2 and NVMe support.

For more details on Supermicro's solutions that support high-performance IntelXeonD processors, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/Xeon-D.cfm.

In addition to these new solutions in compact box and 1U rack systems, Supermicro is also showcasing the latest low-power IntelAtomC3000 processor-based embedded solutions in fan-less compact box, short-depth 1U rack and mini-tower systems. For more information on these diverse low-power products, visit: https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/Atom.cfm.

For more information on Supermicro's complete line of Embedded Building Block Solutions visit www.supermicro.com/Embedded or download an Embedded Solutions Brochure.

1. Benchmark results were obtained prior to implementation of recent software patches and firmware updates intended to address exploits referred to as "Spectre" and "Meltdown." Implementation of these updates may make these results inapplicable to your device or system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677102/Super_Micro_Computer_New_Additions.jpg