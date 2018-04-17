The event features globally renowned lung cancer experts

Physicians' Education Resource (PER), the leader in hematology and oncology continuing medical education, presents the second annual European Symposium on Lung Cancers to be held May 4-5 at the Hilton Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. The program will be co-chaired by Benjamin Besse, M.D., Ph.D.,head of thoracic tumor board, department of medicine, Gustave Roussy, Villejuif, France, and Prof. Dr. med. Martin Reck,head of the thoracic oncology and clinical trial departments, Lung Clinic Grosshansdorf in Grosshansdorf, Germany.

"Given the rapid developments in the treatment of lung cancers the past several years, we are proud to host this meeting focusing on therapeutic innovations that are changing the treatment paradigms," said Phil Talamo, president of PER.

PER's first European meeting of the year that delves into the latest developments in the field of lung cancer. Discussion topics include state-of-the-art application of immunotherapy in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), liquid biopsies in treatment selection and therapeutic advances in small-cell lung cancer and mesothelioma. The program agenda also encompasses informative case-based discussions. The symposium also serves as a networking platform for attendees.

Designed for medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, thoracic surgeons and pulmonologists, the second annual European Symposium on Lung Cancers offers insight on best strategies for clinicians to incorporate new approaches including personalized medicine, targeted agents and immunotherapy. Attendees will gain insight on assessing methods to identify predictive and prognostic tumor characteristics in advanced lung cancer, emerging targeted approaches in oncogenic drivers in NSCLC and optimizing personalized treatment sequencing for patients with advanced NSCLC.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.gotoper.com/conferences/ecl/meetings/2nd-annual-european-congress-on-lung-cancer.

About PER

Since 1995, Physicians' Education Resource, LLC (PER), has been the leading provider of live and online continuing medical education activities on oncology and hematology by providing high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. In 2018, PER will develop and implement 20 historic annual legacy conferences in the United States and Europe, along with many world-renowned online learning formats, such as Medical Crossfire. PER is accredited by both the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.

