Technavio's latest market research report on the global artificial grass turf market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006056/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global artificial grass turf market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global artificial grass turf market will grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Replacement of natural grass turfs with artificial grass turfs at sports facilities is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Natural grass pitches which are the traditional choice for most sports facilities can easily become muddy and waterlogged, or dusty and bare (depending on the climate), which can negatively affect the quality of the sport. Artificial grass turf has emerged as an effective alternative to natural turf. Another factor that is driving the demand for artificial grass turf has been the prolonged drought conditions and associated water restrictions in many areas of the world, which have made it a challenge to maintain good quality, safe playing areas.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of hybrid grass as one of the key emerging trends driving the global artificial grass turf market:

Emergence of hybrid grass

In the 1990s, the first generation of hybrid grass was introduced in the market. Hybrid grass is a combination of natural grass and synthetic reinforced fibers. It is majorly used in stadiums and training pitches for sports like football, rugby, golf, and baseball.

Synthetic fibers added into the root zone of artificial grass turfs make the grass stronger and more resistant to damage. The grassroots are allowed to intertwine with a mix of sand and synthetic fibers, as they grow. There are three methods to insert synthetic fibers in the root zone. The first method is to inject fibers in the sand with a tufting machine. The second method is to mix fibers and sand in an automated plant and to install it on the pitch; this process is known as fiber sand. The third method is to put a mat with woven or tufted fibers on the surface, brush in sand or sand mixes to keep the fibers in an upright position and to seed the grass mixtures finally.

"In recent years, the developments in hybrid grass turf have led to multiple patented technologies like XtraGrass developed by GreenFields and SISGrass developed by SIS Pitches. The latter uses a specific technology called AirFibr, developed by Natural Grass, to inject polyethylene fibers into the soil," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on retail goods and services

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global artificial grass turf market segmentation

This market research report segments the global artificial grass turf market into the following applications (sports and leisure and landscaping) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The sports segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 67% of the market. Artificial grass turf is preferred over natural grass fields, for sports applications. This is due to reduced maintenance cost, retention of uniformity in color and structure, durability, and extended lifespan. These factors drive the market for artificial grass turf in the global sports industry.

EMEA was the leading region for the global artificial grass turf market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 41%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006056/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com