boclips Brings the Best of YouTube EDU Onto its Video Platform

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- PBS Digital Studios is the latest content partner to join boclips - the world's largest video platform for education

- boclips now hosts over 30 of the most rated and visited education channels on YouTube

With nearly 13 million subscribers, PBS Digital Studios has a global audience of enthusiastic teachers and learners in the creative space of YouTube EDU. As part of a collaboration with the YouTube EDU community, boclips is welcoming PBS' inspiring YouTube channels onto its video platform built exclusively for education.

For the 'Netflix generation', the traditional model of teaching is being radically changed and, with the acceleration of digital materials replacing print in the education market, education providers and instructors are rushing to keep up with the demand for video in the classroom. boclips is currently the primary point of video procurement for large publishers and education providers, allowing them to save time and money by sourcing all their video from a single platform.

For the creators on YouTube EDU, this presents a new opportunity to extend their reach and offers an alternative route into the classroom. The boclips platform has been built specifically for education so teachers and students can watch the videos in and out of the classroom with no adverts or distracting visuals.

Mike Jaber, an award-winning Google educator with over 20 years of teaching experience, says the boclips platform is a game changer for teachers, "The use of YouTube videos in education provides educators with an invaluable resource which helps to enhance the learning experience for their students. Video content is absolutely one of the best educational resources available in the world today. With that being said, it's such a shame when engaging and inspiring content is blocked in schools because of the advertising and inappropriatecontentthat comes with it. It's so great to see boclips offering a solution that works for educators so ALL educators can use a video platform that is vetted and fully educationally based!"

PBS Digital Studios is joining along with other teacher-endorsed YouTube EDU channels including SciShow, Bozeman Science and TED-Ed, (see full list here). It is a key step in boclips' journey in becoming the home of video for education, providing videos to illustrate any concept or idea.

Zoe Moore, the Content Director at boclips says, "The content has already earned support and praise from the global teacher community, and now we want to make these fantastic channels available to education providers and teachers without any of the associated problems. We're proud to help the channels grow and reach more students worldwide and it's a monumental step in our aim of making the best bite-size EDU content accessible for educational publishers and educators inside and outside the classroom."

Paul Anderson, host and creator of Bozeman Science, a finalist for the 2011 National Teacher of the Year and a YouTube Edu Guru added, "As a science teacher my videos allowed me to spend less time talking about science and more time actually doing science with the students. YouTube has allowed me to share that experience with other teachers around the world.Unfortunately, one of the largest complaints I get from teachers is that the videos aren't accessible in their school due to firewalls. Hopefully boclips' YouTube EDU initiative can help solve this problem."

About the boclips video platform

With over 3 million videos mapped to global curriculum standards, boclips offers content from over 60 trusted producers, including Bloomberg News, Reuters, PBS NewsHour, and teacher-favourite channels from the YouTube EDU community.

All videos are short-form to grab students' attention and rights-ready for educational use. Designed to save costs and time, boclips provides a single platform for educators to find, license and use video in the classroom - free from advertising and inappropriate content.

About PBS Digital Studios

PBS Digital Studios original digital programming includes more than 15 ongoing series for YouTube and Facebook Watch, including those from PBS member stations across the country, designed to engage, enlighten and entertain online audiences. The PBS Digital Studios YouTube network has more than 13 million subscribers and has generated more than one billion lifetime views. Series include the Webby Award-winning It's Okay To Be Smart, Physics Girl and Crash Course, as well as popular series such as BrainCraft, PBS Space Time and more.

