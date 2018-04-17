sprite-preloader
17.04.2018
PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, April 17

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD GROUP 2017 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 MARCH 2020. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL23,356
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		23,356

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD GROUP 2017 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 MARCH 2020. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL12,145
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 12,145

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD GROUP 2017 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 MARCH 2020. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL10,038
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 10,038

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD GROUP 2017 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 MARCH 2020. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL10,532
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 10,532

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD GROUP 2017 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 MARCH 2020. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL12,557
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 12,557

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD GROUP 2017 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 MARCH 2020. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL15,623
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 15,623

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name STEVE WAYMAN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT INTEGRATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD GROUP 2017 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 MARCH 2020. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL8,019
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 8,019

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD GROUP 2017 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING ON 1 MARCH 2020. ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL13,891
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 13,891

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

