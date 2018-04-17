Independent Research Firm Names FM:Systems the Top Performer in Space Management and Workplace Services Software

FM:Systems received the top combined score in Space Management and Workplace Services

RALEIGH, North Carolina, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --FM:Systems has been recognized as the top performer by Verdantix in their report, 'IWMS Benchmark: Space Management And Workplace Services.'As a leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) and Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) software, FM:Systems differentiates its comprehensive solution with best-in-class capabilities for Space Optimization. Further, FM:Systems garnered high remarks in Workplace Services functionality in addition to its best-in-class capabilities for space management.

FM:Systems as an IWMS Top Performer

The Verdantix report, 'IWMS Benchmark: Space Management And Workplace Services' leverages the Verdantix Green Quadrant analysis on IWMS solutions published in August 2017 to provide real estate and facilities management executives with an analysis of the space management and workplace services functionality provided through IWMS platforms. Based on seven assessment criteria, the Verdantix benchmark of space management and workplace services functionality finds that FM:Systems stands out in the market with the highest combined score of any vendor.

"This report validates our strategy and confirms our strong focus on helping our customers optimize the use of their workplace with easy to use software for both facility professionals and general employees," says FM:Systems President Kurt von Koch. "Our customers continue to see great success with FM:Interact and we are pleased to be recognized as the top IWMS performer in space management and workplace services software."

About Verdantix and the Green Quadrant Analysis for IWMS

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in many industries, including facilities and maintenance. According to Verdantix, "the report 'Green Quadrant: Integrated Workplace Management Systems' is the only independent benchmark of IWMS solutions available on the market today."

About FM:Systems

FM:Systems helps facilities and real-estate professionals improve customer service, reduce costs and increase productivity enterprise-wide. FM:Systems' Web-based software improves management of space, occupancy, moves, maintenance, leases and property.

FM:Systems is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and conducts business throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit www.fmsystems.com.

