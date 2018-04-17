Reg-Room LLC, a global leader in Financial Regulatory Tracking and Intelligence Content, announced today it is providing regulatory content to Nasdaq BWise'snew Regulatory Change Management Solution, which combines augmented regulatory content and intuitive workflow management technology to alleviate the burden of compliance, enable board and regulator assurance and ensure all regulatory updates are flagged and addressed.

With the ever growing pace and complexity of regulatory change, more and more clients are looking to innovative Reg-Tech solutions to help them demonstrate to boards, regulators and shareholders strong compliance and adherence to the new regulatory landscape. The launch of a pre-integrated cloud based solution by a leading content and world-class GRC software provider is an example of the collaboration that market participants and regulators have both recently called out for.

Reg-Room LLC, provide a global client base of banks, asset managers, broker dealers, insurance companies, exchanges, regulators and wealth managers with timely and comprehensive coverage of regulatory announcements from over 330 regulators in 70 countries. Each announcement is explained in plain English by subject matter experts who also apply a rich taxonomy to assist compliance and legal teams in mapping, filtering and assessing the impact of new regulatory developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005074/en/

Contacts:

For Reg-Room LLC

Philip Rotondi, 1-646-851-2170

philip.rotondi@reg-track.com