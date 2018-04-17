Fluorspar-focussed firm Tertiary Minerals updated the market on the exploitation mine permit re-assessment for its Storuman fluorspar project in Sweden on Tuesday, reporting that recent positive meetings had been held between the head of the Swedish Mining Inspectorate, the county administrative board of Västerbotten, and Tertiary. The AIM-traded company said comprehensive supplementary reports and a legal statement had now been submitted to the Swedish Mining Inspectorate, which was requested ...

