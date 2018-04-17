As from April 23, 2018, subscription rights issued by Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 8, 2018.



Instrument: Gapwaves subscription rights (TR) --------------------------------------------------- Short name: GAPW TR B --------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011089291 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153898 --------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 --------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 --------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------



As from April 23, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Gapwaves paid subscription shares (BTA) --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GAPW BTA B --------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011089317 --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153899 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 --------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.