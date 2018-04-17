Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - Match Capital Resources Corporation (TSXV: MHC.H) ("Match") wishes to announce that the previously announced letter of intent (the "LOI"), with Gulf International Minerals & Energy Group Ltd. ("GIMEG Canada"), a private elder care facilities company, to acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of GIMEG Canada has been terminated.

MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

Nadim Wakeam

Director

Telephone: (416) 593-2980

