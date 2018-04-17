The latest market research report by Technavio on the global cloud GIS marketpredicts a CAGR of above 11% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global cloud GIS market by end-user, including government, public safety, transportation, business, natural resources, utilities, and telecommunication, and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global cloud GIS market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

The Americas dominated the global cloud GIS market with 43% share in 2017

In 2017, the government segment held a market share of nearly 15%

Rising popularity of cloud GIS due to ease in data accessibility: a major market driver

Leading players have developed cloud GIS solutions to meet the growing demand for cloud integration. Cloud-based GIS provides media-enriched location information from any place at any time in the world, with a fast and reliable internet connection. Cloud-based GIS data retrieval saves time and cost because it is faster and easier to obtain data when compared with traditional GIS systems. It consumes less time to analyze, share, and publish data, and it is easy to update and review previous data. When compared with traditional GIS, it is user-friendly, as decision-making and workflow are made efficient by providing accurate information. Easy data access, ease of distribution, and real-time data capturing are the major advantages of implementing cloud-based GIS.

Integration of cloud GIS with data analytics: emerging market trend

A new way of analyzing massive volumes of cluttered data to meaningful and useful one is possible due to the combination of cloud-based GIS data with data analytics. To perform the analysis to make the decision, all the data can be easily overlaid upon a map. GIS providers like ESRI have built GIS tools for Hadoop, which lets the user visualize and analyze the maps.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application, "To become more consumer-friendly, GIS is being evolved endlessly, and the data from mobile devices is liberating professionals and consumers who have been accessing GIS services online. With the creation of feature-rich suites for iPhones or Android devices, GIS users are using these apps to collect geospatial data or explore it visually, anywhere and at any time. Professionals in the field are using these apps for data collection or observational data, which can be directly shared with the enterprise services environment on the cloud."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global cloud GIS market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. Emerging economies like India, China, Thailand, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to become the most significant market for the cloud-based GIS market globally. Factors such as rising demand for operational requirements, cloud-based services, positive user experience, and real-time tracking is expected to drive the cloud GIS market during the forecast period.

