sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,20 Euro		+0,32
+2,48 %
WKN: 863037 ISIN: CH0000816824 Ticker-Symbol: OBH 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,16
13,277
18:40
13,17
13,21
18:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG13,20+2,48 %