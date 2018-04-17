Group press release | Washington DC, USA, 17 April 2018

ABB selected by Electrify America to provide high power electric vehicle chargers across the United States ABB's Terra HP high power electric vehicle chargers chosen for use along U.S. highways in an ambitious 10-year project

ABB has been selected to supply its Terra HP charging stations as part of the biggest electric vehicle infrastructure project to date in the United States.

The chargers, which can refresh even the largest electric vehicle battery in under 15 minutes, were selected for deployment by Electrify America, which plans to place hundreds of charging stations within and around 17 metropolitan areas and along multiple nationwide highway corridors.

Creating a national network of fast charging stations - the EV equivalent of fueling stations - is considered crucial for widespread adoption of electric cars in the United States.

"Electrify America wanted experienced partners to deploy high power charging technologies that equally serve every battery electric vehicles today, as well as the next generation of large batteries, and we're pleased to have ABB as one of our key suppliers," said Seth Cutler, Chief Engineer, Electrify America. "These new charging systems are designed to provide an optimal driver experience - offering fast, convenient and reliable service whenever and wherever they need it."

"We are proud to be chosen for this historic project to support a world-class EV charging network across the United States," says Greg Scheu, President of ABB's Americas region. "Our Terra HP systems will ensure that sustainable e-mobility is supported with industry leading, high power charging technology, and will remain so into the future."

The ambitious effort will undoubtedly accelerate the adoption of EVs in the coming years. Nearly 200,000 EVs were sold in the U.S. in 2017. However, the country's charging infrastructure hasn't kept the pace required to spur mass adoption of electric transportation. Among some prospective consumers, "range anxiety' - wondering if they will find someplace to recharge their batteries during a road trip - continues to be a deterrent when it comes to electric vehicles.

(ABB's Terra HP: http://www.abb.com/cawp/seitp202/c2ed43a8ef2e1de2c12581ae002d26b8.aspx) eliminates those worries. The Terra HP, which can operate at powers of up to 350 kilowatts, is able to add almost 200 miles (320 kilometers) of range to an EV in a time frame not much longer than needed to refuel a gas engine vehicle.

Electrify America's plan to place chargers on its highway routes at intervals of no more than 120 miles (195 kilometers) means that drivers can be confident they'll be able to reach their destinations.

ABB's Terra HP chargers are compatible with both the CCS and CHAdeMO DC fast charging standards, enabling drivers to buy the electric vehicle of their choice with confidence that it will work at all of Electrify America's charging sites.

E-mobility leadership

As an innovator and provider of a wide range of products and solutions in sustainable electric mobility, ABB is a logical choice for participating in the Electrify America effort - and it will be the largest deployment of ABB high power chargers to date.

ABB's product portfolio includes (charging technologies: http://new.abb.com/ev-charging) for electric cars, buses and trucks, as well as solutions for the electrification of ships, railways and cable cars. And with more than 6,500 DC fast charging stations installed in 60 countries, ABB is the global leader in connected DC fast charging technology.

ABB's e-mobility leadership is also demonstrated by its partnership with Formula E, the world's first fully electric international FIA motorsport series. (The ABB FIA Formula E Championship: http://new.abb.com/formula-e) series provides a platform to test e-mobility electrification and digitalization technologies in the crucible of competitive racing. Together, ABB and Formula E are ideally positioned to push the boundaries of e-mobility.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com