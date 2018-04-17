Leading U.S. provider of PLM implementation services opens offices in U.K., eyes expansion into Germany and other European countries

In a move that reflects manufacturers' growing demands for PLM tools that help them better manage the increasingly digitized industrial landscape, one of the leading American providers of PLM implementation services has established its first division outside the U.S.

Razorleaf Corporation ("Razorleaf") has opened Razorleaf Europe Ltd. in Northampton, U.K. to provide customers on both sides of the Atlantic with a single U.S./Europe PLM delivery and support service. An office in Germany is being considered for later in the year, along with other locations in Europe going forward.

"We've already done projects in Europe, and have customers with both U.S. and European presence, but as we get into larger projects with more global companies we wanted to extend our footprint to make it easier to support our customers and partners from closer time zones," said Eric Doubell, CEO of Razorleaf. His company provides PLM implementation services for Aras, Autodesk, and Dassault Systèmes software.

Heading up the European division for Razorleaf is Michael Welti, who brings to the position more than 18 years' working with Dassault Systèmes PLM platforms. His team includes highly experienced PLM industry veterans and a network of experts within Europe. The capabilities of the new operation will include a PLM Software Development Centre-of-Excellence as well as established offshore consulting and development resources.

"In my time working in PLM I've seen how the technology has developed in scope and complexity," Welti says. "While at the same time our customers look for more intuitive open platforms with greater accessibility. By developing flexible, configurable toolkits for these platforms we will be able to implement even the most complex PLM system faster with very little additional customization."

PLM tools level the playing field for companies of all sizes

Razorleaf CEO Doubell says that the company's expansion overseas is a response to the rapid evolution of digitalization across every industry and the business imperatives of adapting to this shift. "We are making a major push to educate both SMB and larger customers about the necessity of moving towards a model-based enterprise system (MBE) to remain competitive," he says.

Advances in high-performance computing and software platforms have made such digital tools more accessible to all, Doubell notes. "The maturity, practicality and also affordability of today's PLM software has reached a point where companies of all sizes can take advantage of these resources to create their own digital thread/digital twin strategy for product design and development," he says.

While Doubell is seeing more widespread understanding of the importance of PLM these days, he finds that Europe has adopted the use of PLM a bit more readily than the U.S. "The collaborative spirit of Europe has led to great creativity in deployment and solutions," he says. "Many companies, regardless of size and location, can now compete globally thanks to the open toolsets that are available."

"Time-to-market's the big thing for everyone now. PLM lends itself to better communication across multiple parties and partners."

About Razorleaf Corporation

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is dedicated to helping clients bridge the gap between PLM technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. Razorleaf's technology expertise spans PLM, Product Data Management (PDM), Design Automation (DA), Process Management, Business Intelligence, and Systems Integration and Migration. Razorleaf works with many PLM/CAD platforms including Aras, Dassault Systèmes, Infor, Autodesk, SOLIDWORKS, DriveWorks, SharePoint and more. Razorleaf was named in the Top 20 Most Promising PLM Providers 2016 by CIO Review. For more information, visit http://www.razorleaf.com.

