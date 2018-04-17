Adhesive Tapes Market to hit 6.26% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the adhesive tapes market is projected to grow from USD 51.25 billion in 2017 to USD 69.42 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.26% between 2017 and 2022. The rising demand for adhesive tapes across various applications, such as packaging, healthcare, electrical & electronics, building & construction, white goods, and paper & printing is expected to drive the growth of the adhesive tapes market.

3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US),Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US), and Scapa Group Plc (UK)are key players operating in the adhesive tapes market.

Increasing environmental concerns and growing regulatory policies have propelled manufacturers of adhesive tapes to focus on the development of eco-friendly products. Volatile raw materials prices are acting as a restraint to the growth of the adhesives tapes market. Most raw materials used in the development of adhesive tapes are petroleum-based derivatives that are vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices.

The adhesives tapes market has been segmented on the basis of resin type, backing substrate, technology, category, application, and region. Based on resin type, the adhesives tapes market has been classified into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. Silicone-based adhesive tapes maintain adhesion over a large temperature range and possess the ability to adhere to difficult surfaces. The overall adhesive strength of silicone-based adhesive tapes is lower than that of other adhesive tapes.

The adhesives tapes market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for adhesives tapes from countries, such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore, is projected to drive the growth of the adhesives tapes market in the Asia Pacific region. China is expected to lead the demand for adhesives tapes in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for adhesive tapes. The economic growth of emerging countries, such as China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, is projected to drive the demand for adhesive tapes in the Asia Pacific region. China is projected to lead the adhesive tapes market in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as availability of cheap labor and raw materials, low taxes, and less stringent environmental regulations are driving the growth of the adhesive tapes market in China.

Breakup of Primary Interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1-65%, Tier 2-27%, and Tier 3-8%

Tier 1-65%, Tier 2-27%, and Tier 3-8% By Designation: C-Level Executives -46%, Directors -40%, and Others-14%

C-Level Executives -46%, Directors -40%, and Others-14% By Region: North America -37%, Europe -21%, Asia Pacific -26%, South America -8%, and the Middle East & Africa -8%

