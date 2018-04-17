Florius Delivers Outstanding, Online, Omnichannel Customer Experience With Avaya and Dimension Data

SANTA CLARA, California, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA). Florius, a division of ABN Amro, now enables customers to quickly complete their mortgage process with new, expanded self- and assisted service capabilities. Avaya and Dimension Data, an Avaya channel partner and system integrator, worked closely with Florius to create an outstanding, online, omnichannel customer experience provided through the company's website.

The 70-year old company continually seeks to improve customer experience, and the ability of its 185 employees to enhance interactions with customers. To speed up the review of mortgage applications, Florius needed to update its contact center operation to increase flexibility, support for multi-channel interactions, and provide a more holistic view of the customer journey. The business goal was a better customer experience that was personalized and omnichannel, supported by digital capabilities.

"The customer journey is very important to us," said Seif Alhamrany, head of the Advisory Team at Florius. "We are committed to a fast turnaround for mortgage applications, so we need to put the customer in the center, have fast access to as much information as possible, and automate processes as much as possible."

The upgrade included integrating Avaya Contact Center solutions with the company's CRM system. The addition of Avaya Breeze enables Florius to innovate quickly, allowing it to take advantage of pre-made, ready-to-use Snap-Ins as well as quickly and easily create and integrate applications for a differentiated customer experience.

"We've been working with Avaya for a long time. A year ago we started the conversation with Dimension Data about developing a roadmap to enable us to work better with customers and do more with the brilliant Avaya platform we had," said Alhamrany.

The Florius website went live in March with new, WebRTC video and co-browsing capabilities facilitated by Avaya Breeze Snap-Ins. With a personalized, omnichannel customer experience that sets it apart from the competition, Florius is already looking to the future, one that may include artificial intelligence capabilities and other new or emerging technologies.

"We won't be finished after this," said Alhamrany. "We see this as an ongoing project to delight our customers. We're already talking about next steps and what kind of innovation we'll see. As far as I'm concerned, the sky's the limit."

