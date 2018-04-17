UPDATE -- Legend Valve Adopts TrueCommerce Datalliance Vendor Managed Inventory Solution

Leading plumbing, hydronic, and potable water systems manufacturer will use the platform to streamline inventory management with wholesalers

CINCINNATI, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce Datalliance announced today that Legend Valve, the leading manufacturer of valves, fittings, tubing and components for plumbing, hydronic and potable water systems, has adopted its vendor managed inventory (VMI) platform to optimize inventory management with its wholesaler customers. Specifically, the move to VMI will improve product line collaboration, inventory-performance metric tracking and allow customers to increase their profits.

"Legend Valve leads the industry in service and performance, and we are 100% committed to doing everything possible to help our customers maximize their inventory return on investment," said Larry Emmert, Vice President of Operations at Legend. "That is why we selected TrueCommerce Datalliance: it's a great investment to ensure full inventory management visibility, maximize turns, and reduce inventory carrying costs for our customers. Legend's 100% fill rate, accuracy, and shipping guarantees, combined with TrueCommerce Datalliance's VMI toolset is an incredibly powerful solution that can directly and significantly impact a wholesaler's profits."

Industrial Director of Sales Tom Hoar, TrueCommerce Datalliance, said, "Legend Valve is a forward-looking organization that wants to find innovative ways to collaborate with their trading partners. We are thrilled to have them as a customer-it's another validation of our expanding role as the leading VMI provider for the manufacturing industry."

TrueCommerce Datalliance is part of TrueCommerce, a true managed services provider. With unified commerce services and apps, TrueCommerce connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems through a Global Commerce Network that includes more than 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers.

About TrueCommerce:

TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity, visibility, and collaboration by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network.

With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect and collaborate with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles hundreds of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world's most complete commerce network.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information about TrueCommerce Datalliance, visit www.datalliance.com (http://www.datalliance.com/).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TrueCommerce via Globenewswire



Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce703-209-0167yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com