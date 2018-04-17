Retailers led the FTSE 100 index higher on Tuesday as the squeeze on household real incomes was shown to be easing. UK average weekly earnings rose 2.8% in the three months to February compared to the same period last year, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday morning. Excluding bonuses, average weekly earnings growth improved to 2.8% from 2.6% a month ago, as the Bank of England had forecast for the first half of 2018. Both measures overtook consumer price ...

