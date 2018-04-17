Informa's £3.9bn offer for B2B events organiser UBM has been approved by the shareholders of both companies. Of the Informa shareholders who cast their vote, 98.9% were in favour of the deal, while UBM said 95.8% of its shareholders who cast their vote were in favour. The companies said on Tuesday that engagement with the UK Competition and Markets Authority is ongoing and they remain confident that the offer will complete by the end of the second quarter. Informa chief executive Stephen A ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...