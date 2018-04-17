U.S. solar trade organization Solar Energy Idustries Association (SEIA) has listed cancelled investments and hiring as well as job losses in its comments supporting requests for exclusion from Section 201 tariffs. Many claims have been made about the potential damage to the U.S. solar industry due to tariffs under Section 201. But while analysts and individual companies can point to data regarding the period of the investigation and lead-up to the tariffs, in many ways the results of the tariffs themselves - imposed only two months ago - are too recent to be reflected in official data. Yesterday ...

