Regulatory News:

Haulotte Group (Paris:PIG):

2018 Quarter 1 Activity

All change %'s presented hereafter at constant exchange rates.

In the 1st quarter of 2018 Haulotte Group achieved consolidated sales of € 139.7 million, against 133.3 million for the same period of the previous year, representing an increase of +9%.

The Group's good commercial activity in the first quarter continued to be driven by the dynamism of the European market, where sales grew by 9%, and by the strong performance achieved in Asia-Pacific, where sales grew by 20%, mainly due to China and the Middle East.

In line with previous quarters, sales in North America continued to grow in Aerial Work Platform sales (+5%), while scaffolding activity is still experiencing difficulties (-10%). Overall, sales in this zone were down slightly (-1%).

The recovery observed in Latin America was confirmed and enabled the Group to post sales growth of 5%.

Overall, equipment sales were up 10% compared with the first quarter of 2017. Services posted growth of 4%, while rental activities were down slightly (-1%).

2018 Outlook

This first quarter of activity allows Haulotte Group to confirm at this stage its sales growth forecast of around 10% for the 2018 financial year.

Upcoming events:

General meeting: 29 May 2018

2018 HY results: 11 September 2018

Codes: ISIN: FR0000066755- BLOOMBERG: PIG FP REUTER: PYHE PA

Euronext Paris Compartiment B Indices CACS

www.haulotte.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006234/en/

Contacts:

Haulotte Group