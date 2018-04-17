LECTRA: Made-to-order production: Lectra lays the foundation of a new era for furniture manufacturers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Made-to-order production

Lectra lays the foundation of a new era for furniture manufacturers

Lectra's brand-new Cutting Room 4.0 pushes the boundaries of innovation and enables manufacturers to reinvent themselves for the digital age

Paris, April 17, 2018 - Lectra, the technological partner for companies using fabrics and leather, unveils its first Cutting Room 4.0 solution, dedicated to made-to-order production of fabric-upholstered furniture. The embodiment of Lectra's new strategy, this avant-garde offer leverages Industry 4.0 principles to provide greater agility, throughput, cost efficiency and, in particular, scalability to furniture manufacturers grappling with the explosion in demand for customization, shorter lead times and high quality yet low-cost furnishings.



With the goal of empowering manufacturers, through industrial intelligence, to accomplish their company's digital transformation, Lectra's Cutting Room 4.0 embraces new mindsets, methodologies and technologies. For production environments where every order is different and optimizing planning and resources seems complex if not impossible, Lectra's new solution automates each step-from orders to offloading-to the maximum degree while respecting efficiency and performance objectives.



The foundation of Lectra's Cutting Room 4.0 for Made to Order is its Digital Cutting Platform. This cloud-based data hub connects design and product development offices, the cutting room and beyond. It also ensures seamless data exchanges between ERP systems and the cutting room. This digitalized, error-free data flow between people, processes and technologies supplies insights and information that enable quick decision-making and real-time optimization.



"For the furniture industry, the only way forward to benefit from megatrends such as the emergence of the millennial generation, the digitalization of corporate processes and the rise of China as a consumer-driven, productivity-obsessed market, is to adopt Industry 4.0 principles. We are so convinced of the importance of this new approach to manufacturing that we decided to increase our investment in R&D by 50% over the next three years," declares Daniel Harari, Lectra Chairman and CEO. "The Cutting Room 4.0 for Made to Order is the first step that we are taking with our furniture customers on our journey to Industry 4.0."



The platform is accompanied by Virga, a brand-new single-ply fabric cutting solution. It optimizes cycle times by providing a complete cutting line for solid and patterned fabrics, allowing simultaneous loading, scanning, cutting and offloading. A reconceived user experience, centering on operator comfort and efficient use of the Virga cutting line, brings vast productivity and quality improvements. To keep cost per cut piece low, a challenge in single-ply cutting, Virga's cutting technology eliminates the need for paper or plastic when cutting, allows agile management of scraps and uses long lifespan consumables.



Tested mid-2017 in real production conditions and designed with the input of selected customers, the new offer will be available starting from the end of April 2018 in Europe and North America.





Virga is a registered trademark of Lectra.

