NAGRA and the Entertainment Technology Center

@University of Southern California Partner on Fandom Genomics for

myCinema, NAGRA's Alternative Content and Live Event Service

Innovativenew content distribution model for cinemas drives need for deep learning platform to provide micro-market insights and enlightened decisions regarding marketing, and booking of entertainment in local auditoriums

Phoenix, AZ - Los Angeles, CA - April 17, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the leading provider of digital content distribution and content protection, and the (Entertainment Technology Center: https://cinema.usc.edu/etc/), a think tank and research center within the USC School of Cinematic Arts (ETC@USC), have partnered to map Fandom Genomics. This data science study is being conducted to support the launch of myCinema, a new broadband-based in-theatre platform solution which offers a large catalog of alternative content titles to theater circuits of all sizes and locations. myCinema is being launched for the first time at Cinemacon 2018 at the nation's largest gathering of theatre owners in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Identifying the right content for each theatre's catchment area is a critical pillar of what makes myCinema unique and alluring for local communities. Leveraging together the ETC's thought and practice leadership in the ?eld of audience intelligence and NAGRA Insight big data and artificial intelligence platform will be instrumental to the success of this endeavor", stated Glenn Morten, ETC@USC Executive Board Member and Vice President, Cinema Strategy & Solutions, NAGRA. "We are pleased to extend our relationship with USC, which has resulted in the past in advancements in cloud-based content production, virtual reality and now deep learning around entertainment. With myCinema we hope to get people off the sofa, off their mobiles and back into the movie theaters."

The Data & Analytics Project at the USC's Entertainment Technology Center @USC is led by Yves Bergquist, where for more than two years, his team has helped the entertainment industry accelerate the deployment of next-generation analytics standards and solutions, including artificial intelligence.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to help NAGRA reimagine the cinema experience. With the use of a new community view on recommendations we believe that NAGRA's myCinema will bring communities together once again to enjoy a whole different menu of entertainment alternatives," said Kenneth S. Williams, Executive Director and CEO, ETC@USC.

About ETC

The Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California (ETC@USC) is a think tank and research center that brings together senior executives, innovators, thought leaders, and catalysts from the media & entertainment, consumer electronics, technology, and services industries along with the academic resources of the University of Southern California to explore and to act upon topics and issues related to the creation, distribution, and consumption of entertainment content. The ETC@USC Executive Board includes: Disney, Fox, Universal, Sony Pictures, Paramount, Warner Bros, Lucasfilm, USC School of Cinematic Arts, Iron Mountain, Cisco, Technicolor and NAGRA Kudelski Group.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit (dtv.nagra.com: https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information

