Agile Alliance Announces AGILE2018 Program

Global Agile Conference in San Diego, California, USA is the Industry's Premier Event

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today Agile Alliance is pleased to announce the program for AGILE2018, the largest annual international gathering of Agilists. The conference is widely considered the premier global event for the advancement of Agile practices.

"This year we have 266 speaking slots and received 1,529 submissions for these coveted roles," said Brian Button, AGILE2018 conference chair. "Narrowing down the selection was a very difficult process because there were so many great proposals. Our program is filled with thought-provoking sessions by leaders in the Agile community that will deepen attendees' knowledge of Agile, generate transformative ideas, and advance the use of cutting-edge Agile practices from the team to enterprise level."

Last year the conference drew nearly 2,200 Agilists from more than 40 countries who learned from and collaborated with recognized Agile experts, authors, and innovators. AGILE2018, to be held August 6 - 10 in San Diego, California, is expected to draw even more attendees.

Agile Alliance organizes the annual North American Agile Conference, now in its seventeenth year. It attracts Agile practitioners, business, vendor-partner community members, and academia from around the world.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With more than 51,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, business, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global stage.

