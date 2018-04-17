Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received two cash payments from its recently announced agreements that include AUD$90,000 for the second payment of the Providence Copper-Nickel-PGE property option (see Benton PR dated March 3, 2018) from Matador Capital Pty Ltd. and an advance payment of AUD$50,000 from Matador Mining Limited ("Matador") of Western Australia towards the sale of the Company's Cape Ray project in Newfoundland for AUD$5.25 million in cash and shares. (see Benton PR dated March 26, 2018)

Stephen Stares, Company President and CEO stated, "We are very pleased to have unlocked shareholder value with these transactions through our project generation model at no dilution to the Company and its shareholders. We look forward to the completion of the Cape Ray disposition in the upcoming weeks and the Providence transaction within the next 6 months."

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Benton holds multiple high grade gold and Base Metal projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Most projects have an up to date NI 43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares from the contact below

