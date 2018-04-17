sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,81 Euro		+0,33
+1,12 %
WKN: 898666 ISIN: IL0010826928 Ticker-Symbol: S1L 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SILICOM LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SILICOM LTD
SILICOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILICOM LTD29,81+1,12 %