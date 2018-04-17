Titan IC today announced that they have licensed their 40Gb/s Helios RXPF Regular Expression Processor to Silicom Ltd to further enhance their new FPGA SmartNIC platform.

In today's market there is a clear need for hardware acceleration to process the increasing volumes of data at speed and FPGA technology is a key player in this space. Silicom, industry leaders in connectivity solutions, have developed a portfolio of easy-to-use FPGA hardware, software and IP modules to reduce time-to-market for their customers. Titan IC's Regular expression processing (RXP) technology has been chosen as Silicom's pattern and string matching solution which will be rolled out on multiple FPGA platforms.

"Over the last few years FPGA technology has been evolving rapidly, with the use of FPGA by leaders in Network Security, Virtualization and other market segments, strengthening its position as a highly competitive acceleration contender", said Henrik Lilja, President, Silicom Denmark. "Silicom believes that Titan IC's regular expression acceleration technology is a key IP block on our FPGA portfolio, enabling security companies to benefit from hardware-accelerated pattern and complex string matching at line speeds."

The Helios RegEx processor is proficient in analysing data at full network throughput rates reaching 100 Gb/s in FPGA technology and can scan up to 1 million complex regular expressions in parallel.

"We are delighted to have signed this new license agreement with Silicom and we welcome them into the Titan IC RegEx ecosystem. We have enjoyed working closely with Henrik and his team to embed our technology onto their platform. We congratulate them for successfully completing the design which will be extremely useful for the FPGA developer community and for the advancement of network security processing." said Noel McKenna, CEO, Titan IC.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. The company's innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, Telco's and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 150 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

About Titan IC

Headquartered in Belfast Northern Ireland, Titan IC is a spin out company from the Centre for Secure Information Technology (CSIT) at Queens University Belfast, Northern Ireland. Titan IC is a world leader in the development of hardware engines for content and network processing. The solutions offered include regular expression (RegEx) acceleration for use in all aspects of network security including: Intrusion Detection/Prevention, Application Detection, Anti-Virus, Content/URL filtering. These solutions are available as PCIe cards for inclusion in Network servers, as cloud-based services on AWS F1, as licensable Intellectual property for use on Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) and as Silicon Intellectual Property (SIP) for custom Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC).

