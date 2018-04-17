CBDReVu.com: Pure CBD Oil Softgel Product Gets Best CBD Value Recognition For 2018

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / A new organic CBD Oil Softgel product made by a leading CBD Oil company has been recognized as a best value CBD product by a leading CBD news and review organization see here: https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-softgels-750/.

The CBD Softgel product receiving the Best Value designation is from the same company that offers a leading CBD oil product. Both products are made from organic hemp and both, unlike most competitors, contain a bare minimum of ingredients consisting primarily of only the extracted pure CBD. Most competing brands combine their CBD with a variety of additional, unnecessary ingredients including sweeteners such as Stevia, flavorings, as well as a variety of vegetable oils, which many consumers seek to avoid. Both products from this company now carry the best value designation after getting 5-Star ratings on CBDRevu.com. The selection as best CBD oil values was based on various quality criteria including attractive pricing.

The market for CBD, or cannabidiol, products is exploding with new products coming to market regularly. CBD is a component of the hemp and cannabis plants. CBD is the second best known compound in cannabis and is the one that does not get people high. The total legal cannabis market, although in its' infancy is huge and grew to approximately $9 billion in 2017. The estimates for 2018 are much higher. The markets for medicinal cannabis, recreational cannabis and CBD combined are one of the hot emerging sectors in the economy, especially in states that offer legalized recreational cannabis. This new arena has incredible potential for growth and some industry observers say it is likely to employ more than 400,000 by 2021.

Some thirty states and Washington, DC currently have laws that allow some form of legal marijuana. About eight states and DC have adopted laws legalizing marijuana for recreational use to varying degrees. Recreational-use of marijuana in California started this past January 1, 2018 and its retail sales in Massachusetts are expected to start later this year, probably in July.

Current updated CBD product profiles on CBDReVu include brands such as NuLeaf Naturals, Kannaway Pure CBD, CBDPure, CBDPet, Restorative Botanicals, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte's Web CBD by CW Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Elixinol, Bluebird Botanicals, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, and more.

CBDReVu advises that consumers should be aware that hemp oils and hemp powders sold in supermarkets are made mostly from hemp seeds and should be expected to have little or no CBD oil contained in the product. So, products labeled as hemp oil or hemp seed oil should be assumed to contain no CBD whatsoever unless the label specifically states that it does.

CBDReVu is not a retailer but an advertising supported information website featuring brand profiles of popular pure CBD offerings.

SOURCE: CBDReVu