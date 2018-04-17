The "AIFMD" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This highly practical 1 day course conducted by a senior fund management practitioner will explore the AIF industry, the components of an AIF structure, distribution and passport requirements. You will also learn about the registration and authorisation processes for AIFMs and regulatory reporting requirements. Finally, you will have a chance to learn in more detail about the AIFMD legislation and the latest market developments.
By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:
- The key characteristics of AIFs, their structure and objectives
- The impact of AIFMD on Operators of AIF's and MiFID Firms
- Depositary's liability
- Marketing opportunities with cross-border passport
- Challenges for Non-EU AIF's
- Reporting requirements
- Why there's the perceived need for the AIFMD
- The AIFMD regulation
- AIFM distribution and passporting requirements
- What's coming next
Main Topics Covered
- Introduction to EU AIFMD legislation
- FCA level 2 impact
- Asset classes for AIF's
- AIF structures
- Concept of the AIFM (the Operator) and the portfolio manager (Investment Manager)
- Subsistence requirement
- Depositary liability impact on cost to AIFs
- The UK regulatory reporting
- Impact on regulatory capital for AIFM portfolio manager
- Non-EU domiciled funds vEU domiciled funds
- Timetable for EU distribution passport
- What should we expect in the future
Agenda
- Introduction to EU AIFMD Legislation
- Key concepts
- Structuring AIFs
- Asset classes for AIF's
- Setting up AIFs
- FCA level 2 impact
- Subsistence requirements no letter box entities
- Impact on regulatory capital for AIFM portfolio manager
- AIFs Passports and EU Distribution
- Depositary liability impact on cost to AIF
- What should we expect in the future
- Q A Session
