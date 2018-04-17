The "AIFMD" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly practical 1 day course conducted by a senior fund management practitioner will explore the AIF industry, the components of an AIF structure, distribution and passport requirements. You will also learn about the registration and authorisation processes for AIFMs and regulatory reporting requirements. Finally, you will have a chance to learn in more detail about the AIFMD legislation and the latest market developments.

By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:

The key characteristics of AIFs, their structure and objectives

The impact of AIFMD on Operators of AIF's and MiFID Firms

Depositary's liability

Marketing opportunities with cross-border passport

Challenges for Non-EU AIF's

Reporting requirements

Why there's the perceived need for the AIFMD

The AIFMD regulation

AIFM distribution and passporting requirements

What's coming next

Main Topics Covered

Introduction to EU AIFMD legislation

FCA level 2 impact

Asset classes for AIF's

AIF structures

Concept of the AIFM (the Operator) and the portfolio manager (Investment Manager)

Subsistence requirement

Depositary liability impact on cost to AIFs

The UK regulatory reporting

Impact on regulatory capital for AIFM portfolio manager

Non-EU domiciled funds vEU domiciled funds

Timetable for EU distribution passport

What should we expect in the future

Agenda

Introduction to EU AIFMD Legislation Key concepts Structuring AIFs Asset classes for AIF's Setting up AIFs FCA level 2 impact Subsistence requirements no letter box entities Impact on regulatory capital for AIFM portfolio manager AIFs Passports and EU Distribution Depositary liability impact on cost to AIF What should we expect in the future Q A Session

