Blutone Technologies Now Helps to Address Data Breach Notification Law

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Blutone Technologies, located at Suite 112, 330 Wattle St Ultimo Sydney 2007, is proud to announce that they now offer free network audits. This applies to anyone who holds personal data, focusing on potential data breaches and what to do about it. This is in relation to the new Data Breach Notification Law, which recently came into effect. People interested in the service are encouraged to contact Blutone Technologies through their website.

Fernando Marambio from Blutone Technologies says: 'The new data breach notification law was implemented on February 22, 2018. Unfortunately, this has left thousands of businesses in Australia in breach of the law, without even being aware of it. Under this law, businesses now have to tell the Australian Information Commissioner and all of their clients, should they experience a data breach.'

Unfortunately, a lot of businesses in Australia are likely to be caught. Thankfully, Blutone Technologies offer many services for those in Sydney and other areas including free cyber security audits, so that all businesses can ensure they are compliant with the law. To date, it seems that many businesses do not feel they need to make an investment because they have never been hacked and feel they won't be.

According to Fernando Marambio, small businesses are at greatest risk of not being compliant. He explains: 'Larger organizations tend to be properly prepared and focused on cyber security. However, small businesses generally don't see the value of making this investment. Since businesses that don't reach a $3 million turnover aren't affected by the new law, they generally feel even less likely that it is a concern for them.'

The reality is that data breaches have the potential to cause millions of dollars in damage. Not just that, they often spell the end of a business, particularly if the business is quite small and doesn't have a large profit margin. Fernando Marambio says: 'You can read more about the Mandatory Data Breach Notification here, and I suggest that you do so. It is always better to be prepared and to truly gain a thorough understanding of what it means if something does go wrong for your business.'

Contact Blutone Technologies:

Fernando Marambio

1300 660 139

Suite 112, 330 Wattle St Ultimo Sydney 2007

SOURCE: Blutone Technologies