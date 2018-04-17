Simon Breakwell, chief executive of roadside assistance service AA, acquired a total of 142,249 ordinary shares in the firm on Tuesday, spending a total of £168,936 in the process. Breakwell, who took over the role of CEO after previous boss Bob MacKenzie left last year following an altercation with another director, bought 125,243 shares at 119p each, and in a separate transaction, upped his stake by a further 17,006 ordinary shares purchased at 117p each. Earlier in the same day, AA reported ...

