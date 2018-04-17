Gold miner Highland Gold Mining saw a rise in both profits and revenues in its most recent trading year after the firm's total production exceeded guidance range. Revenues rose 4% to $316.7m compared on the previous year thanks to a pretax profit of $100.3m, which dwarfed the previous year's registered figure of $66.2m, in what appears to have been a highly successful year for the AIM-listed company. Highland's revenue boost was driven by increased gold production, which achieved a record rate ...

