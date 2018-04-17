sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,69 Euro		+0,07
+4,32 %
WKN: 172963 ISIN: GB0032360173 Ticker-Symbol: HGM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,657
1,68
19:59
1,66
1,68
19:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD1,69+4,32 %