Industrial LED lighting technology group Dialight has continued to focus on addressing its operational issues since the start of 2018 but warned that as its actions were yet to yield significant results, its performance would be heavily weighted towards the second half of the trading year. Issues arising from an incompatibility of Dialight's contract manufacturer's internal systems and the needs of its product portfolio led the group to transfer its more complex product lines back to its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...