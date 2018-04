Business services provider Christie Group saw operating profits soar in its most recent trading year as revenues were boosted by strong activity at its professional business services division. The AIM-quoted firm saw an "encouraging rebound in performance following a disrupted 2016" over the twelve months leading to 31 December, with revenues growing 11% year-on-year to finish the period at £71.6m, mostly due to higher-volumes of transaction-related business. Operating profits for the year came ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...