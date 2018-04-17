Merck & Co's immunotherapy Keytruda lung cancer tests yielded positive results, improving the firm's lead position in the oncology market. The company announced on Monday that its tests resulted in the Keytruda treatment plus chemotherapy cutting the risk of death by 51% compared with chemotherapy alone. The overall survival of the patients in its studies has driven the company's stock ahead and with the Keytruda treatment pegged to be commercialised soon, Merck was set to benefit from the more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...