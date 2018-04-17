The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) who purchased shares between October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already rejected that product; (2) Kraton's Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Kraton's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until April 27, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the Class Period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/kraton-corporation?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

