QuoteMedia, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25 in Las Vegas, NV

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data, cloud-based financial web content solutions and stock market applications, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas at 9:30 am on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 and will conduct 1-on-1 meetings on April 26, 2018.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in meeting with Dave Shworan from QuoteMedia, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Dow Jones & Company, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JP Morgan, CIBC, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, ING Investment Management, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Dow Chemical, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, Marketwired, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, TradeKing, Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Vision Financial Markets, Firstrade Securities, Divy Inc., Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit: www.quotemedia.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com or call (424) 227-9018.

