In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 9 April 2018 to 13 April 2018.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the financial instrument Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Identity code of the stock exchange (MIC code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 09/04/2018 GB00BDSFG982 27 900 EUR 23,4246 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 09/04/2018 GB00BDSFG982 20 000 USD 28,7057 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 10/04/2018 GB00BDSFG982 24 300 EUR 23,8651 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 10/04/2018 GB00BDSFG982 11 207 USD 29,8277 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 11/04/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 25,0799 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 12/04/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 26,3990 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 13/04/2018 GB00BDSFG982 17 700 EUR 26,0716 XPAR

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

