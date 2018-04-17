XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Adds 5,000 Jobs in North America to Serve Growing Customer Base

XPO Logistics Adds 5,000 Jobs in North America to Serve Growing Customer Base

GREENWICH, Conn. - April 17, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the expansion of its supply chain network in North America with the creation of approximately 5,000 new jobs. The recruitment coincides with more than 40 new logistics customers signed by XPO in the first quarter and the start of the peak food and beverage season.

XPO previously reported strong fourth quarter gains in its global logistics segment, driven by growing demand from e-commerce and industrial customers. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider worldwide based on approximately 170 million square feet of facility space, with over $85 billion of goods under management.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We have a lot of experience maintaining high levels of customer service during rapid growth. Our people work side-by-side with XPO technology in our warehouses, where we use predictive analytics to forecast customer volumes and plan our labor levels accordingly. This has become increasingly important as our global logistics pipeline tops $1.8 billion."

XPO has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Employers. A video about XPO's team culture can be found here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=120jE7Iu4e4) and on xpo.com.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

