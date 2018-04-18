Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Apr 18, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order to provide a steam turbine power generation system for a pulp and paper mill in Sumatra, Indonesia. With an output of 97 megawatts (MW), the system will be used as an in-house power source, while steam generated from energy production will be used in the pulp and paper production processes. The new system will be delivered through Mitsubishi Corporation and is scheduled to begin operations in year end 2019.The mill is located in Sumatra's Riau Province. As low-pressure steam will be supplied for the mill's production processes, a back pressure turbine will be adopted; this type of turbine is simultaneously capable of supplying low-pressure steam as well as generating the power.The power generation system will consist of the back pressure turbine, a boiler and a generator. MHPS will supply the core component such as steam turbine and generator. In addition to them, an oil unit, instrumentation control devices, etc will be supplied. MHPS will also dispatch engineering staff to support equipment installation and test operations. The steam turbine will be designed in-house at MHPS and manufactured by Qingdao Jieneng Steam Turbine Group Co., Ltd (QJST), a partner located in China. Quality control will be managed by both MHPS and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Jieneng (Qingdao) Steam Turbine Co., Ltd., a Chinese joint venture of MHPS and QJST.Through the years MHPS has forged strong business ties with this pulp and paper mill Group, having previously delivered six sets of steam turbine power generation systems for their mills at Indonesia and China. The latest order highlights MHPS's robust track record and outstanding reputation garnered by the reliability of the systems already delivered.MHPS is well-positioned to provide total solutions that incorporate a broad lineup of steam turbines for industrial, in-house, thermal, nuclear and geothermal power generation. Going forward, MHPS will continue to meet a wide variety of market needs, supporting stable power supplies and economic and industrial development around the globe.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.