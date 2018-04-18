Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Apr 18, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. today announced that Hitachi Automotive Systems (China) Ltd., its local holding company in the People's Republic of China (China), will hold a display at "Auto China," the 2018 (15th) Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Beijing Motor Show) to be held from April 25 through May 4 in Beijing.With "Moving Forward! To a Future Linking People, Cars and Society" as its theme, the display will introduce the next-generation mobility technology of the Hitachi Group that will support automotive society, such as autonomous driving and electrification.In China, which is the world's largest automobile market, robust growth has led to environmental regulations such as the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency regulations and New Energy Vehicle (NEV) policy, with regulations becoming stricter each year. In addition, to manage these two regulations in parallel, a policy of "Parallel Management regulation for corporate average fuel consumption and new energy vehicle credits for passenger cars" was announced by the government last year, further accelerating the spread of these environmentally-friendly vehicles. Autonomous driving technology is garnering attention as a means to address social issues such as the reduction of traffic accidents and, in particular, the alleviation of traffic congestion in large metropolitan areas. In addition to automotive manufacturers, companies from other industries such as IT are entering the market, with development also accelerating within China.Hitachi Automotive Systems will contribute to solving social issues by providing next-generation mobility technology with systems and equipment to support next-generation electrification and autonomous driving systems, which are the keys to solving the problems faced by automotive societies.At the Hitachi Booth (booth number: W1-W01) in the center (New Building) of the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, Hitachi Automotive Systems (China) will hold its display jointly with Dongguan Clarion Orient Electronics, a local subsidiary of Clarion Co., Ltd. The booth will be divided into the following sections:Autonomous Driving System CornerAn electrification system for which needs are increasing in order to meet ZEV regulations, 360degrees sensing technology to detect surroundings by combining peripheral recognition sensors such as cameras and radars, and an autonomous driving system created by combining safety control technology to control the vehicle based on this sensing data will be fitted to a showcase car for a virtual display combining actual equipment and video footage.Improved Fuel Efficiency Engine System CornerSystems and products that control energy, heat and combustion to contribute to improving fuel efficiency will be introduced as next-generation, high-efficiency engine systems.Safe Driving Support System CornerWarning data detected from the driver monitoring system and peripheral cameras such as the SurroundEye is accurately communicated to the driver alone using sound and vibration, without disturbing the passengers with InfoSeat. A CMOS color sensor with near-infrared sensitivity has been adopted and, by combining visible light color footage with near-infrared black and white footage using independently developed image processing equipment, nighttime driving visibility has been greatly improved with the Color Night Vision Camera for In-vehicle Use. Video footage will also be shown of technology such as Park by Memory, whereby parking lot environments such as the user's home and parking patterns are memorized so that the driver can simply press a button to automatically park the vehicle.VR Ride TheaterHitachi Group autonomous driving technology can be experienced in the eight-person VR Ride Theater together with a 360degrees three-dimensional perspective. By fitting the headset, visitors can enjoy powerful driving scenes of autonomous driving of the future.About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including engine powertrain systems, electric powertrain systems and integrated vehicle control systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. 