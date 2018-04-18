SmartBear to Exhibit Development and Testing Tools including Swagger and Collaborator at JAX April 23-27, 2018 Mainz, Germany

SmartBear, the leader in software quality tools for teams, empowers developers to create quality APIs and software applications at an increased speed. The company will be exhibiting its complete suite of software quality tools, including tools that help teams collaborate on code; design, develop, virtualize and test APIs; and deploy and monitor applications at JAX, taking place on Monday, April 23 Friday, April 27, 2018 in Mainz, Germany.

WHAT &

WHEN: SmartBear at JAX Germany:

Demonstrations of SmartBear's Software Quality Tools Tuesday, April 24 Thursday, April 26, 2018

"Programming Collaboration in the Software Development Process," Presented by Ronan Trainor and Damien Walsh on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. CEST

WHERE: Rheingoldhalle Mainz, Bankettabteilung, z. Hd. Frau Marleen Nillius, Rheinstrasse 66, 55116 Mainz

With the increased velocity of software development, collaboration among teams is critical in maintaining quality. SmartBear provides Collaborator for collaboration on documents, code, and test cases. Collaboration and standardization go hand in hand and are essential for developing at speed. SmartBear offers SwaggerHub, an integrated API design and documentation platform that drives standardization in teams.

Additionally, SmartBear provides an array of tools for developers embracing the "shift left" trend. SmartBear empowers developers to create automated tests from within their development environments with TestLeft and TestServer. With the explosion of APIs, there are more dependencies for testing; remove them to enable rapid development with ServiceV Pro. Developers are increasingly keeping a closer pulse on their APIs post deployment; SmartBear offers AlertSite for API monitoring.

SmartBear's Ronan Trainor, API Sales Engineering Team Leader, EMEA and Damien Walsh, Technical Sales Engineer, will be presenting, "Programming Collaboration in the Software Development Process," at JAX on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Feedback is a key component of moving your development forward whether you're sending pull requests, commenting on Jira tickets, or doing long project sessions. How can you program this feedback and collaboration as a standard in your development process without interruptions? Ronan and Damien's talk will discuss actionable strategies that help teams unlock the full potential of any workflow, from design through documentation and peer code review.

Java developers at JAX will be able to see SmartBear's complete suite of software quality tools. In addition to those mentioned above, SmartBear will also be demonstrating SoapUI Pro, LoadUI Pro, TestComplete, CrossBrowserTesting, and QAComplete.

JAX is focusing on JAVA Core- and Enterprise-Technologies, Spring-Ecosystem, JavaScript, Continuous Delivery and DevOps. For more information, visit: https://jax.de/en.

About SmartBear Software

Supporting more than six million software professionals and over 22,000 companies in 194 countries, SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The company's products help deliver the highest quality and best performing software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications, SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle. For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com, or for the SmartBear community, go to: LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

