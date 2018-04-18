



TOKYO, Apr 18, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB Co. Ltd, the only international payments brand based in Japan, will conduct a pilot trial of its latest JCB Biometrics Card with fingerprint authentication. JCB Contactless's payment solution is provided by IDEMIA, a global Augmented Identity leader. Toppan Printing will also take part in the demonstration trial in respect of card personalization.Users first record one or more fingerprints for authentication purposes. When they want to buy something, they need only touch the fingerprint sensor on the card's lower right corner with their finger so as to authenticate payment. The fingerprint record is only kept in the card, and given that fingerprint authentication is also done on the card, merchants do not need any further equipment to accept payment.While currently most contact chip cards rely on users entering a PIN number for authentication, will be replaced by the fingerprint authentication. With the new JCB Biometrics Card strict security is upheld with fingerprint authentication for any payment method, while maintaining efficiency and speed.The pilot trial first involves issuing the JCB Biometric Card to JCB employees from April. Once card users have recorded their fingerprints using a smartphone or tablet app, they can make purchases via fingerprint authentication at merchants accepting JCB Contactless payments. The purpose of the pilot is to validate whether the solution is convenient for consumers and practical for the payment.JCB will continue to explore and develop various authentication solutions in order to provide consumers with reliable and secure customer experiences.About IDEMIAOT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity* for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.* An "Augmented Identity" is an identity that is so enhanced, adaptable and secure that it gives people freedom to relax. Backed by IDEMIA's technology and innovations, "only you can be you". When designing market-leading solutions, IDEMIA draws on the most natural and authentic means of verification, namely the body's biometric data. IDEMIA taps into complementary know-how and technologies that have never been combined before. IDEMIA's technology speeds up both passport security checks for travellers and smartphone payments, while also upholding strict security.For more information, head to www.idemia.com. And follow us @IdemiaGroup on Twitter.Press contacts:Havas Paris PR Agencyidemia@havas.com+33 (0)663 733030About Toppan PrintingToppan Printing is one of the world's leading integrated printing companies. Since its founding in 1900, Toppan has expanded its operations significantly while driving the evolution of printing technologies and combining them with marketing, IT, creative capabilities and diverse processing techniques to enable a wide range of solutions in fields that extend beyond conventional printing, such as marketing, content, secure solutions, packaging, decor materials, and electronics. Toppan employs more than 45,000 people globally and recorded sales of over 1.4 trillion yen in the year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please visit www.toppan.co.jp/english/About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Contact:Kumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.