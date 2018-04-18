Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

TOKYO, Apr 18, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it has taken an equity stake in On The Road Co., Ltd., a developer of next-generation software using cloud computing, edge computing, and other IT platforms, to accelerate development of technology for Mobility as a Service (MaaS(1)) systems. The amount of investment is about 160 million yen (approximately US$ 1.5 million) which corresponds to about a 14.88% stake.To achieve MaaS, Internet of Things (IoT) technology will be required to collect and analyze data obtained from high-speed mobility on a real-time basis, and give optimal feedback of necessary information to mobility service providers via the cloud, such as operation management and car sharing. DENSO has identified MaaS as one of key strategic area of technology development, and is swiftly working on cloud computing technology to consolidate and share a wide range of vehicle information, AI technology to analyze collected data, in-vehicle edge computing, and more.On The Road, with which DENSO has had a capital tie-up, has a proven track record of developing large-scale systems using communication and cloud computing technology, and high technical capabilities for developing key technologies required for next-generation mobility services. DENSO will leverage On The Road's technical capabilities and development resources to improve its system to develop MaaS systems and speed up development of software technology. With these systems and technologies, DENSO will support auto manufacturer companies and service providers to develop better products and services.To help create new mobility of the future, DENSO is actively building partnerships with IT companies in Japan and throughout the world. DENSO will continue to contribute to the realization of MaaS systems to provide a safe and convenient means of mobility for non-vehicle owners as well as vehicle users.(1) MaaS aims to match the users and suppliers of mobility, such as transport and logistics, offer them optimal combinations of means of mobility, and complete all necessary procedures, such as reservations and settlement. This will help non-vehicle owners to readily use mobility services and enjoy flexible mobility, and also increase logistical efficiency.About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.