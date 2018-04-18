sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

122,00 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 930082 ISIN: FR0004254035 Ticker-Symbol: EUE 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EULER HERMES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EULER HERMES GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,00
122,27
09:01
122,00
122,20
10:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EULER HERMES GROUP SA
EULER HERMES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EULER HERMES GROUP SA122,000,00 %
SCHOLZ HOLDING GMBH--