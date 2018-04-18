Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 17-April-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 388.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 394.47p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 384.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 390.54p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16