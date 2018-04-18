Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Klondex Mines' Q4 Adjusted EPS Outshone Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Platinum Group Metals Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Klondex Mines reported revenues of $63.30 million, which came in above $56.10 million in Q4 FY16. The Company attributed the increase in revenues to an increase in the total number of gold ounces sold and a higher average realized gold price. However, the Company's revenue numbers for Q4 FY17 missed market expectations of $69.75 million.

The gold and copper mining Company reported a net loss of $7.74 million, or $0.04 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus a net income of $2.18 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Excluding the impact of the tax law changes, the Company's adjusted net income was $1.16 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, during Q4 FY17; beating Wall Street's expectations for an adjusted net loss of $0.03 per diluted share.

The Denver, Colorado-based Company's revenues grew to $240.65 million during FY17 from $198.18 million in FY16. The Company posted a net loss of $23.66 million, or $0.13 loss per diluted share, in FY17 versus a net loss of $1.70 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share, in the prior year. Meanwhile, excluding the impact of the tax law changes, the Company's adjusted net loss was $14.76 million, or $0.08 loss per diluted share, during FY17.

Operating Metrics

For the reported quarter, Klondex Mines' production costs were $40.23 million compared to $35.71 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $3.45 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $4.37 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's exploration expenses were $3.15 million in the reported quarter compared to $4.50 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's loss from operations was $7.54 million in Q4 FY17 versus $6.95 million in Q4 FY16.

Production Numbers

For Q4 FY17, Klondex Mines' gold production volume was 45,348 ounces, and sold from 47,073 ounces at an average realized price of $1,274 per ounce. For Q4 FY17, the Company's silver production volume was 173,929 ounces, and sold 199,373 ounces for $16.63 per ounce.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Klondex Mines' net cash generated by operating activities fell to $0.99 million from $17.42 million in Q4 FY16. As on December 31, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $23.67 million compared to $47.64 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's non-current debt position stood at $35.41 million as on December 31, 2017, versus $21.69 million as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Klondex Mines' stock rose 1.27%, ending the trading session at $2.40.

Volume traded for the day: 1.95 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 66.67%; and previous three-month period - up 12.15%

After yesterday's close, Klondex Mines' market cap was at $426.34 million.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

