Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Marvell Technology's Quarterly Earnings Increased 45.45%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Marvell's total revenues reached $615.41 million for Q4 FY18, reflecting an increase of 8.66% from $566.36 million in Q4 FY17. Total reported revenue surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $611.65 million. In the quarter under review, Marvell's storage revenues accounted for 52.6%, networking revenue accounted for 25.24% and connectivity revenue for 14.02% of total revenue.

Marvell's cost of goods sold was $241.93 million for the reported quarter, a slight increase of 0.62% from $240.45 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The Company's gross profit advanced 14.60% to $373.48 million in Q4 FY18 from $325.91 million in Q4 FY17. Marvell's gross margin increased 3.14 percentage points to 60.69% in the reported quarter.

Marvell incurred total operating expenses of $319.47 million in Q4 FY18, 1.66% lower than $324.88 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's operating income from continuing operations was $54.01 million in the quarter under review, which is approximately 52.08 times the operating income of $1.04 million in the year ago same quarter.

Marvell's net income from continuing operations was $48.76 million, or $0.1 per share, for Q4 FY18 compared to loss from continuing operations of $63.53 million, or $0.13 per share, in Q4 FY17. Marvell's reported quarter results included share-based compensation, restructuring gain, amortization and write-off of acquired intangible assets, litigation settlement and other operating expenses. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (DEPS), after excluding these special items, was $0.32 in Q4 FY18, an increase of 45.45% from $0.22 in Q4 FY17. Marvell's adjusted DEPS was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 per share.

For the year ending February 03, 2018, Marvell's total revenues were $2.41 billion, which is an increase of 4.70% from $2.30 billion in FY17. The Company's operating income from continuing operations jumped 229.50% to $429.7 million in the reported year. Marvell's net income from continuing operations was $433.14 million, or $0.87 per share, in FY18, up 478.90% from $74.82 million, or $0.15 per share, in FY17. The Company's adjusted DEPS for FY18, excluding special items was $1.19, an increase of 80.30% from $0.66 in FY17.

Cash Matters

Marvell had cash and cash equivalents of $888.48 million as on February 03, 2018, 9.14% higher than $814.09 million as on January 28, 2017.

Marvell's cash inflow from operating activities was $119.74 million for Q4 FY18 compared to $118.85 million in Q4 FY17. The Company spent $13.40 million on purchases of property and equipment in the reported quarter, 97.39% higher than the $6.79 million reported in the previous year's same quarter.

Marvell distributed dividends of $29.70 million in Q4 FY18, a decrease of 2.50% from $30.46 million in Q4 FY17.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Marvell expects revenue to be between $585 million and $615 million. The Company expects its GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins to be approximately 62% to 63% in Q1 FY19.

Marvell expects GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.26 per share and non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.33 per share in Q1 FY19.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Marvell Technology's stock climbed 2.25%, ending the trading session at $22.25.

Volume traded for the day: 4.74 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 21.72%; past twelve-month period - up 50.03%; and year-to-date - up 3.63%

After yesterday's close, Marvell Technology's market cap was at $11.25 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.08%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

