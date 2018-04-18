Active-Investors: Free Research Report as American Eagle Delivered Record Quarterly and Annual Sales; Quarterly Adjusted EPS Advanced 13%

Stock Monitor: Shoe Carnival Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the 14 weeks ended February 03, 2018, American Eagle's total net revenues increased 12% to $1.23 billion compared to $1.10 billion for the 13-week period ended January 28, 2017. The Company's consolidated comparable sales increased 8% on a y-o-y basis for the 14 weeks. American Eagle's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.20 billion.

During Q4 2017, American Eagle's gross profit increased to $425.1 million from $388.5 million in Q4 2016. The gross margin rate decreased 80 basis points to 34.6% of revenues compared to 35.4% of revenues in the year ago same period. The reduction in gross margin rate reflected higher promotional activities. Additionally, the Company's increased shipping costs and higher compensation were offset by rent leverage.

For Q4 2017, American Eagle's operating income was $116.01 million compared to $85.87 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included $2 million of restructuring charges. American Eagle's adjusted operating income increased 10% to $118 million in the reported quarter from $107 million in the prior year's comparable quarter, deleveraging 20 basis points to 9.6% as a rate to revenues.

American Eagle reported earnings of $94.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $54.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. American Eagle's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 13% to $0.44 compared to $0.39 in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter adjusted earnings excluded a tax benefit of $0.08 per share, while the adjusted earnings for the prior year's corresponding quarter excluded charges of $0.09 per share. American Eagle's adjusted EPS matched Wall Street's estimates of $0.44.

For the 53 weeks ended February 03, 2018, American Eagle's total net revenues increased 5% to $3.80 billion compared to $3.61 billion for the 52-week period of last year. The Company's consolidated comparable sales increased 4% on a y-o-y basis for the 53 week-period.

For FY17, American Eagle's net income totaled $204.2 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $212.4 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted EPS decreased 7% to $1.16 compared to $1.25 in FY16. During FY17, American Eagle incurred restructuring and related charges totaling $30 million, or approximately $0.11 per share.

Inventory

For FY17, American Eagle's total ending inventories at cost increased 11% to $398 million, reflecting investments in bottoms, women's tops, and Aerie apparel to support strong sales trends.

Dividend and Cash Matters

During FY17, American Eagle returned $176 million to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. The Company paid dividends of $89 million and repurchased six million shares for $88 million. American Eagle ended the fiscal year 2017 with total cash of $414 million, an increase of $35 million compared to the end of FY16.

Store Information

American Eagle ended FY17 with a total of 1,047 stores. During FY17, the Company opened 15 AE stores and closed 25, ending the year with 933 AE stores; which included 116 Aerie side-by-side locations. Additionally, the Company opened 15 Aerie stand-alone stores and closed 8, ending the year with 109 Aerie stand-alone stores. Internationally, American Eagle ended the year with 214 licensed stores.

Outlook

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, American Eagle is forecasting EPS to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.22, based on an anticipated comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits. The Company is estimating adjusted EPS of approximately $0.16 for the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, American Eagle Outfitters' stock slightly rose 0.60%, ending the trading session at $21.76.

Volume traded for the day: 2.62 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.48%; previous three-month period - up 24.77%; past twelve-month period - up 62.15%; and year-to-date - up 15.74%

After yesterday's close, American Eagle Outfitters' market cap was at $3.80 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.36.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Apparel Stores industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

