As from April 19, 2018, Cellink AB will change short name to CLNK.



Unchanged Company name: Cellink AB -------------------------------------- New short name: CLNK -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009189657 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 128490 --------------------------------------



