Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft's AppSource

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, is now delivering its financial process automation solutions through Microsoft AppSource, making it easier and more convenient for Microsoft users globally to find and access specialized, complementary lines of business software.

Bottomline's document automation and management offerings, PrecisionForms and PT-X Connect, help Microsoft Dynamics 365 users to reduce the time and costs incurred in creating and deploying branded forms and reports. It also helps them gain insight into the delivery status of financial documents.

"The availability of PrecisionForms and PT-X Connect in Microsoft AppSource demonstrates that our solutions help enhance the experience of Microsoft Dynamics 365 users," said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Global Business Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. "We're always looking to deliver easy access to our solutions, helping customers to reduce cost and realise efficiency gains."

The main challenge for businesses is often the time, money and technical skill required to create quality branded communications. Accessing value-add document automation and management software through Microsoft AppSource enables enterprises to add new functions and specialist capabilities to their existing business applications. Moreover, it provides companies with the reassurance that their investment is protected and that the solutions offered have been accredited by Lifecycle Services (LCS) for Microsoft Dynamics.

"In today's environment, the way companies choose to communicate with their customers is an important way to differentiate themselves from their competition," said Carr Phillips, Global Industry Product Marketing Director, Microsoft Corporation (https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/). "We are pleased to welcome the PrecisionForms and PT-X solutions on Microsoft AppSource and the opportunity to help our mutual customers create rich communications with professional branding."

Bottomline's PrecisionForms and PT-X Connect solutions are available in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

"The deployment of our solutions in Microsoft AppSource highlights Bottomline's investment in this community and demonstrates that our applications work seamlessly with any version of Microsoft Dynamics," said Savory.

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com/).

